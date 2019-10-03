OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.91 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE OMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 200,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,304. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $451.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 258,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,166,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 638,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 81,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

