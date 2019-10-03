Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,417.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,031,300 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.