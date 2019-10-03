OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OCPNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

