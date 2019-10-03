Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE ODC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile
Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.
