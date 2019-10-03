Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE ODC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.07. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 527.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

