Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading Down 5.9%

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 500,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 648,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

