Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48, approximately 151,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 104,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

