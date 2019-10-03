Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48, approximately 151,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 104,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.