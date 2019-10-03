Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $174,748.56 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 21,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $174,748.56. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,941. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.