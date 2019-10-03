NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXT-ID in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ NXTD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,879. NXT-ID has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 53.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NXT-ID stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,989,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. NXT-ID makes up about 0.7% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.81% of NXT-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

