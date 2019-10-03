NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. NVE has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $321.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 55.22% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.