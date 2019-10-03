Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
NYSE:NXR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,423. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3
