Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

NYSE:NXR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 1,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,423. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 alerts:

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.