Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 3,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

