Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $$13.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

