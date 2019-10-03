Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.24. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 6,078 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
