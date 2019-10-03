Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.28

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and traded as low as $14.24. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 6,078 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

