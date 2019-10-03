NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

