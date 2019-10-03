Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

JGH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

