Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

JFR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.