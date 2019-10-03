Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JQC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

