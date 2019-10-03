Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 702,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,910,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 367,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 104,594 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 236,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 93,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $3,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.59. 3,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

