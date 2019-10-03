Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $45.78 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,582,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after buying an additional 1,420,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 666,059 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 309,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 261,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

