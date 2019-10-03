Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,867,802 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,523.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $44,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,458 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,766.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 344,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,472. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $569,574.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

