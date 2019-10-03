Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NEA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,078. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.