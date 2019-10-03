Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NUW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,817. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

