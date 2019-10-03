Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.05).

Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 226.20 ($2.96). 735,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.79.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

