NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,251.45 in Stock

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) major shareholder Robert S. Ellin bought 4,831 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $14,251.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime Inc has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NTN Buzztime by 3.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 322,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

