Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWARF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Danske upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

