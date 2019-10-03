Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWARF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Danske upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NWARF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. 3,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.