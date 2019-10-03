Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $264.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

