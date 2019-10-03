Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JWN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

