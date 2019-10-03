Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,426. The firm has a market cap of $324.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

