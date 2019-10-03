Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 948 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,614,000 after purchasing an additional 589,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,619,000 after buying an additional 358,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after buying an additional 1,217,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,014,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,597,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

