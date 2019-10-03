Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 20,533 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3,978.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

LSXMK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 21,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $43.94.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

