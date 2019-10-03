Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,197 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,256. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $188.05 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.21.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

