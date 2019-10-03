Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $18.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.68. 40,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,887. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.33.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

