Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 234,635 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Diamond Offshore Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,291 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,953 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on DO shares. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $777.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

