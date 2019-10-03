Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,617. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

