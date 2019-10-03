Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GrubHub worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,790. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,161,520.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at $942,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $2,100,331. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

