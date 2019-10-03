Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,435,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

PNW stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. 14,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

