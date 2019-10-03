Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,883,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,152,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,656,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,602,000 after acquiring an additional 467,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,820,000 after acquiring an additional 399,633 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,048,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,339,000 after acquiring an additional 101,941 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,654. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

