Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 427.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 151,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

