Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. 32,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,437. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.95 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

