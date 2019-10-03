NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68, 48,213,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 29,197,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $2.50 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($57.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 96.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 41,938,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after buying an additional 20,618,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 327.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 8,208,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4,861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 3,567,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 388.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,005,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

