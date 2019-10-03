Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,582 shares of company stock worth $50,562,370. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.