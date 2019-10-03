NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.36

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $27.16. NFI Group shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 182,308 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$914.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc will post 2.5499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Paul Soubry purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,604.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,440 shares in the company, valued at C$8,964,893.73. Also, Director Phyllis Elaine Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.35 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,123 shares in the company, valued at C$145,237.05. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,083.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

