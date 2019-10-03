NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $230.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,952. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $233.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.