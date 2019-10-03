NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NXRT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 279,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

