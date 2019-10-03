NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 143,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 68.61%. Analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,379. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

