NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 143,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.
In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,379. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.
About NEWTEK Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
