NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NEU traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $464.97. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,470. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $489.11. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.88.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

