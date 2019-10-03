New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.16. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

