NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $44.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NetGear stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.68.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetGear will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $388,313.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,415.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $2,555,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

