Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ NETE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,906. Net Element has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Net Element
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.
