Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NETE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,906. Net Element has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net Element will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

