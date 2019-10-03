NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $288.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 386,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $2,398,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 693,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 246,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 89.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 224,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

